Riccardo Cazzoli joins Lincoln International as a Managing Director in the firm’s Consumer Group

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln International, a global investment banking advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Riccardo Cazzoli as a Managing Director in the firm's Consumer Group in the New York office.

"Riccardo is joining Lincoln at a great time, with many dynamics driving incredible interest in the consumer sector," stated Chris Stradling, Managing Director and Co-head of Lincoln's Consumer Group. "Riccardo brings deep experience in consumer healthcare and personal care, further strengthening Lincoln International's credentials across the consumer sector."

With over 17 years of consumer M&A advisory experience, Riccardo brings in-depth industry knowledge and established relationships to Lincoln, particularly around consumer healthcare and personal care. The addition of Riccardo brings the firm's team of consumer investment banking advisors to more than 30 professionals worldwide.

Prior to joining Lincoln, Riccardo spent almost nine years at Sawaya Partners, where he was a Managing Director in Consumer M&A responsible for advising clients in the health and wellness sector. Before Sawaya Partners, Riccardo was a Director at Barclays (previously Lehman Brothers) in its Global Consumer Group in New York and in London, with a focus on consumer healthcare and personal care. Riccardo holds a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School and a Master of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Bologna.

Riccardo stated, "I am excited to join a successful and fast-growing organization like Lincoln and have the opportunity to expand on the firm's consumer healthcare advisory business. Lincoln's established reputation in the middle market along with its global M&A footing overall and specifically in the consumer industry are impressive. I value Lincoln's client focus and reputation for excellence, and I believe it is an ideal platform to provide best-in-class advice to clients in a dynamic market."

