12.03.2023 19:20:00
Rice and Spice … Tony's Perfect Dinner Mix for a Simple Weeknight Meal
OPELOUSAS, La., March 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life can get pretty busy this time of year, and finding recipes with simple, everyday ingredients people have on hand is key to helping create easy weeknight meals.
Filled with rice and spice, this Cheesy Chicken and Rice Bake uses one of Tony Chachere's box rice dinner mixes for an easy way to make your dinner come alive with flavor that your family is sure to love.
CHEESY CHICKEN AND RICE BAKE
By: Southern Bite
INGREDIENTS
1 Can (10.5 Ounces) Cream of Chicken Soup
1 ½ Cups Hot Water
1 Box Tony's Creole Roasted Chicken Rice Dinner Mix
1 Can (15.25 Ounces) Corn with Peppers, Drained
2 Cups Shredded Chicken (Rotisserie Chicken Works Well)
3 Tablespoons Unsalted Butter, Melted
1 Teaspoon Tony's Original Creole Seasoning
1 ½ Cups Colby Jack Cheese, Shredded
PREPARATION
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 50 Minutes
Serves: 4-6
About Tony Chachere's®
For more than 50 years, Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine has been bringing flavor to tables across the country and the world. Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, salad dressings and more.
