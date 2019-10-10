Richard J. Fernandez is recognized by Continental Who's Who

METAIRE, La., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard J. Fernandez is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Leading Attorney in the field of Law as an Attorney at The Law Office of Richard J. Fernandez.

The ultimate mission of the Law Office of Richard J. Fernandez is to provide excellent legal counsel to all people who have been injured at the hands of another while maintaining a warm, compassionate environment in which clients can feel comfortable. They concentrate heavily on ensuring that their clients' rights are protected throughout the entire legal process; from opening negotiations all the way through to the end of their time in court.



With several decades' worth of experience in the legal industry, Mr. Fernandez has been representing injured people throughout Louisiana and the rest of the Gulf Coast Region since 1981. He has had a particularly great amount of success in the realms of Maritime injury, toxic torts, worker's compensation, and vehicular accidents. Although he is an accomplished attorney in a wide array of law fields, Mr. Fernandez's main expertise focuses on Maritime Law and Personal Injury Law.



Prior to entering his field, Mr. Fernandez had a great deal of success in academia. Truly dedicated to garnering the required education to become the elite attorney that he is today, he obtained both a Bachelor of Art and Master of Business Administration from Nicholls State University. He was then awarded his LL.M from Tulane Law School. Finally, Mr. Fernandez concluded his formal education by graduating cum laude from Southern University Law Center, where he garnered a Juris Doctorate.



In order to advance his professional development, Mr. Fernandez is affiliated with the Louisiana State Bar Association, American Bar Association, Jefferson Parrish Bar Association, Louisiana Association for Justice, American Association for Justice, Maritime Law Association of the United States, Federal Bar Association, and the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys.



