Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
05.10.2022 23:03:05

Richardson Electronics Q1 Profit, Revenues Rise; Shares Up 9%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) are gaining nearly 9% in extended trading on Wednesday after the company reported first-quarter results with both earnings and revenues increasing from last year.

Net sales were up 25.8% to $67.6 million from last year's sale of $53.7 million, driven by increases in all four business units including its new Green Energy Solutions business unit.

Net income for the first quarter was $6.3 million or $0.45 per share, compared to net income of $2.6 million or $0.20 per share last year.

"We are extremely pleased with the strong financial performance. The first quarter of fiscal 2023 was our ninth consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth and is a great start to our new fiscal year. Investments in our growth initiatives continue to pay off as we focus on pursuing exciting market opportunities that we believe will drive long-term growth," said Edward Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President.

RELL closed Wednesday's trading at $15.34, up $0.07 or 0.46%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $1.36 or 8.87% in the after-hours trading.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Richardson Electronics Ltd.mehr Nachrichten