Richardson Electronics Aktie

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WKN: 880664 / ISIN: US7631651079

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08.10.2026 09:47:53

Richardson Q1 Profit Surges, Sees Profitable Growth In FY27; But Stock Drops

(RTTNews) - Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL), an engineering solutions company, announced a significant increase in profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, supported by higher sales across all business units. Looking ahead, the company said it projects fiscal 2027 to be another year of profitable growth.

Meanwhile, the shares were down 50 cents or 2.50 percent in overnight activity on the Nasdaq, trading at $19.50 after closing Wednesday's trading 4.99 percent higher.

In the first quarter, the company's earnings surged 112.6 percent to $4.06 million or $0.27 per share from $1.91 million or $0.13 per share in the prior-year period.

Operating income rose to $5.12 million from $0.97 million in the comparable period.

EBITDA was $5.95 million, compared with $3.30 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales increased 18.9 percent to $64.92 million from $54.61 million in the prior-year period.

Power and Microwave Technologies sales increased 19.7 percent year-over-year to $46.77 million. Green Energy Solutions sales rose 27.1 percent to $9.23 million, while Canvys sales increased 7.9 percent or $8.93 million.

Backlog grew 12.2 percent from last year to $184.4 million at the end of the first quarter, primarily driven by an increase in PMT.

Further, the company said its board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share for common stockholders and $0.054 per share for Class B common stockholders. The dividend will be paid on November 25, to shareholders on record as of November 6.

Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President said in a statement, "Fiscal 2027 is off to an excellent start and we believe it to be another year of profitable growth supported by the highest level of backlog in more than three years, and continued customer demand across semiconductor manufacturing, power management, energy storage, defense and specialized display solutions".

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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