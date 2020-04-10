10.04.2020 03:41:00

Richelieu reports on shareholders' voting results for the election of directors

MONTREAL, April 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Richelieu (TSX: RCH) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders today. All the candidates proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:

 


For

Withheld


Number

%

Number

%

Lucie Chabot

42 864 792

99,94

23 633

0,06

Robert Courteau

38 301 999

89,31

4 586 426

10,69

Mathieu Gauvin

39 069 838

91,10

3 818 587

8,90

Richard Lord

42 487 509

99,07

400 916

0,93

Luc Martin

42 856 657

99,93

31 768

0,07

Pierre Pomerleau

42 769 483

99,72

118 942

0,28

Marc Poulin

42 774 383

99,73

114 042

0,27

Sylvie Vachon

42 754 498

99,69

133 927

0,31

 

About Richelieu Hardware Ltd.

Richelieu is a leading North American distributor, importer and manufacturer of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products are targeted to an extensive customer base of kitchen and bathroom cabinet, storage and closet, home furnishing and office furniture manufacturers, door and window, residential and commercial woodworkers, and hardware retailers including renovation superstores. Richelieu offers customers a broad mix of high-end products sourced from manufacturers worldwide. Its product selection consists of over 130,000 different items targeted to a base of more than 90,000 customers who are served by 82 centers in North America – 40 distribution centers in Canada, 40 in the United States and two manufacturing plants in Canada, specifically Cedan Industries Inc. which specializes in the manufacturing of a wide variety of veneer sheets and edgebanding products and Menuiserie des Pins Ltée which manufactures components for the window and door industry and a broad selection of decorative mouldings.

SOURCE Richelieu Hardware Ltd.

