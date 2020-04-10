Richelieu reports on shareholders' voting results for the election of directors

MONTREAL, April 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Richelieu (TSX: RCH) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders today. All the candidates proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:



For Withheld

Number % Number % Lucie Chabot 42 864 792 99,94 23 633 0,06 Robert Courteau 38 301 999 89,31 4 586 426 10,69 Mathieu Gauvin 39 069 838 91,10 3 818 587 8,90 Richard Lord 42 487 509 99,07 400 916 0,93 Luc Martin 42 856 657 99,93 31 768 0,07 Pierre Pomerleau 42 769 483 99,72 118 942 0,28 Marc Poulin 42 774 383 99,73 114 042 0,27 Sylvie Vachon 42 754 498 99,69 133 927 0,31

About Richelieu Hardware Ltd.

Richelieu is a leading North American distributor, importer and manufacturer of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products are targeted to an extensive customer base of kitchen and bathroom cabinet, storage and closet, home furnishing and office furniture manufacturers, door and window, residential and commercial woodworkers, and hardware retailers including renovation superstores. Richelieu offers customers a broad mix of high-end products sourced from manufacturers worldwide. Its product selection consists of over 130,000 different items targeted to a base of more than 90,000 customers who are served by 82 centers in North America – 40 distribution centers in Canada, 40 in the United States and two manufacturing plants in Canada, specifically Cedan Industries Inc. which specializes in the manufacturing of a wide variety of veneer sheets and edgebanding products and Menuiserie des Pins Ltée which manufactures components for the window and door industry and a broad selection of decorative mouldings.

