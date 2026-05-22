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22.05.2026 08:25:38

Richemont FY26 Net Profit Climbs, Profit From Cont. Opns Down; Lifts Dividend

(RTTNews) - Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY, CFRHF), a Swiss luxury goods company, reported Friday higher net profit in fiscal 2026, while profit from continuing operations declined from last year, despite sales growth. The firm further announced higher dividend.

In fiscal 2026, profit attributable to owners of the parent company climbed to 3.48 billion euros from last year's 2.75 billion euros.

Earnings per share were 5.909 euros, up 27 percent from 4.671 euros last year.

Profit for the year from continuing operations was 3.46 billion euros, down 8 percent from 3.76 billion euros a year ago. Operating profit dropped 1 percent year-over-year to 4.49 billion euros. Operating margin was 20.0 percent, down from 20.9 percent last year.

Sales, however, grew 5 percent to 22.42 billion euros from last year's 21.40 billion euros. Group sales increased 11 percent at constant rates

The company recorded sales growth across all business areas, regions and distribution channels at constant rates.

Further, the firm proposed ordinary dividend of CHF 3.30 per 1 'A' share/10 'B' shares, up by 10 percent, and special dividend of CHF 1.00 per 'A' share/10 'B' shares.

Johann Rupert, Chairman, said, "Looking ahead, uncertainty is likely to persist, not least in relation to developments in the Middle East. Against this backdrop, the Group remains vigilant and will continue to rely on its long-term orientation and disciplined operating approach..."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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