AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

13 JUNE 2024

RICHEMONT PUBLISHES FY24 ANNUAL REPORT

AND NON-FINANCIAL REPORT

Richemont has today published its Annual Report and Accounts, as well as its Non-Financial Report, for the year ended 31 March 2024.

The Annual Report reflects the information provided in the Richemont full-year results announcement and the Group’s audited consolidated financial statements, both issued on 17 May 2024, and contains the audited Company Financial Statements and Compensation Report.

The Group’s Non-Financial Report 2024 covers amongst other topics, the Richemont sustainability management approach as well as reporting on material environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards (2021). The report complies with the reporting disclosure required by Articles 964a-c of the Swiss Code of Obligations, and selected disclosures and indicators have been independently assured (limited assurance) by PricewaterhouseCoopers SA.

Both reports are available for download on the Company’s website at:

https://www.richemont.com/media/ke2kroab/richemont-fy24-annual-report-en.pdf and https://www.richemont.com/media/tjbjiob5/richemont-non-financial-report-2024.pdf.



Hard copies will be mailed to parties who have requested it and may also be obtained from the Company’s registered office at the address below or by contacting the Company via the website at www.richemont.com/about-us/contact-us.

In South Africa, the Annual Report and Non-Financial Report may be obtained directly from the Depository Agent at the following address: Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited, Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa.

About Richemont

At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their craftsmanship and creativity, alongside online distributors that cultivate expert curation and technological innovation to deliver the highest standards of service. Richemont’s ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term.

Richemont operates in three business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers with A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, AZ Factory, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, Gianvito Rossi, Montblanc, Peter Millar including G/FORE, Purdey, Serapian as well as Watchfinder & Co. In addition, Richemont operates NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, THE OUTNET, YOOX and the OFS division. Find out more at https://www.richemont.com/.

Richemont ‘A’ shares are listed and traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont’s primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. The ‘A’ shares are also traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Richemont’s secondary listing.

