Richemont Q1 Sales Up 20% At Constant Exchange Rates

(RTTNews) - Richemont (CFR.SW, CFR.JO, CFRUY) reported first quarter Group sales at 6.3 billion euros, up by 20% at constant exchange rates and by 17% at actual exchange rates. The Group said its sales in the quarter ended 30 June 2026 rose supported by overall strong local clientele, amidst a macroeconomic and geopolitical environment that remained volatile. Sales increased across all regions, with notable double-digit increases in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and Japan, whilst Middle East & Africa returned to growth.

Retail sales rose by 24%, led by the Jewellery Maisons, and accounted for 71% of Group sales. Wholesale sales increased by 9%, whileOnline retail sales rose by 18%. The Group's four Jewellery Maisons - Buccellati, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Vhernier - posted a combined 24% growth in sales.

The Group stated that its net cash position at 30 June 2026 stood at 9.1 billion euros, including a 0.4 billion euros cash inflow from the disposal of the stake in Avolta.

At last close, Richemont shares were trading at 183.35 Swiss francs, down 0.43%.

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