Richemont Q3 Sales Climb, Despite Weak China Results

(RTTNews) - Swiss luxury goods group Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY.PK) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter sales grew 8 percent to 5.40 billion euros from last year's 4.98 billion euros, driven by growth across all regions with the exception of Asia Pacific.

Sales went up by 5 percent at constant exchange rates. Excluding the impact from Russia, Group sales rose by 7 percent.

Among regions, Europe sales climbed 17 percent from last year to 1.28 billion euros, Americas sales of 1.32 billion euros climbed 16 percent, Japan sales went up 30 percent, and sales from Middle East & Africa grew 20 percent.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific sales fell 7 percent significantly impacted by disruption of trading in mainland China due to Covid.

The company also recorded growth across all distribution channels, led by retail and online retail channels.

Retail sales grew 9 percent, online sales went up 12 percent, and the growth was 5 percent in Wholesale & royalty income.

Double-digit sales growth was reported at the Jewellery Maisons and Other business areas, offsettting a 3 percent sales reduction at the Specialist Watchmakers.

Sales over the nine-month period to December 2022 increased 18 percent on a reported basis and 12 percent at constant exchange rates.

The company plans to announce results for the financial year ending March 31 on May 12.