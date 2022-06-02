02.06.2022 07:31:17

RICHEMONTS 2022 ANNUAL REPORT NOW AVAILABLE ONLINE

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
02-Jun-2022 / 07:31 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Richemont announces the publication of its annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2022. The report is available for download from the Richemont website at www.richemont.com/en/home/investors/results-reports-presentations

Regarding the year under review, the report reflects the information contained in the Richemont annual results announcement issued on 20 May 2022, as well as the audited consolidated financial statements which were posted on the Groups website the same day. The report also contains the audited Company financial statements and Compensation Report.

The report will be mailed to parties who have requested it and may be also obtained from the Companys registered office at the address below or by contacting the Company via the website at www.richemont.com/contact

In South Africa, the report may be obtained directly from the Depository Agent at the following address: Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited, Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa.

About Richemont

At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their craftsmanship and creativity, alongside Online Distributors that cultivate expert curation and technological innovation to deliver the highest standards of service. Richemonts ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term. 

Richemont operates in four business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers with
A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; Online Distributors with Watchfinder & Co., NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, YOOX, THE OUTNET and the OFS division; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, AZ Factory, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, Montblanc, Peter Millar, Purdey and Serapian. Find out more at www.richemont.com 

Richemont A shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemonts primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont South African Depository Receipts are listed in Johannesburg, Richemonts secondary listing.

Enquiries

Sophie Cagnard, Group Corporate Communications Director
James Fraser, Investor Relations Executive

Investor/analyst enquiries: +41 22 721 30 03; investor.relations@cfrinfo.net
Media enquiries: +41 22 721 35 07; pressoffice@cfrinfo.net; richemont@teneo.com;

Further information available at www.richemont.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
Chemin de la Chênaie 50
1293 Bellevue
Switzerland
Phone: +41227213506
E-mail: pressoffice@cfrinfo.net
Internet: http://www.richemont.com
ISIN: CH0210483332
Valor: 21048333
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1366717

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1366717  02-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

