02.06.2022 07:31:17
RICHEMONTS 2022 ANNUAL REPORT NOW AVAILABLE ONLINE
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Richemont announces the publication of its annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2022. The report is available for download from the Richemont website at www.richemont.com/en/home/investors/results-reports-presentations
About Richemont
Richemont operates in four business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers with
Richemont A shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemonts primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont South African Depository Receipts are listed in Johannesburg, Richemonts secondary listing.
Enquiries
Investor/analyst enquiries: +41 22 721 30 03; investor.relations@cfrinfo.net
