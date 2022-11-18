RICHEMONTS 2022 INTERIM REPORT NOW AVAILABLE ONLINE

Richemont announces the publication of its interim report and accounts for the six months ended 30 September 2022. The report is available for download from the Richemont website at: www.richemont.com/en/home/investors/results-reports-presentations

The interim report reflects the information contained in the Richemont results announcement issued on 11 November 2022 as well as the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements posted on the Groups website the same day.

In accordance with stock exchange regulations in Switzerland and South Africa, Richemont no longer prints its interim report.



About Richemont



At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their craftsmanship and creativity, alongside online distributors that cultivate expert curation and technological innovation to deliver the highest standards of service. Richemonts ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term.



Richemont operates in three business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers with

A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, AZ Factory, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, Montblanc, Peter Millar including G/FORE, Purdey, Serapian as well as Watchfinder & Co. In addition, Richemont operates NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, THE OUTNET, YOOX and the OFS division.



Richemont 'A' shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont South African Depository Receipts are listed in Johannesburg, Richemont's secondary listing.



