Richmond American Debuts New Model Homes in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of two inspired model homes at its Seasons at Luna Road RichmondAmerican.com/LunaRoad community in Victorville. The notable new neighborhood offers four ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection, designed to place home ownership within reach for a wide range of buyers.

Grand Opening Weekend: July 11 & 12 RichmondAmerican.com/LunaRoadGO

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by to tour the brand-new Agate and Ammolite model homes at Seasons at Luna Road this weekend. The Sales Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More about Seasons at Luna Road:

Seasons™ Collection homes from the low $300s

Four ranch and two-story floor plans to choose from

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 2,080 to 3,040 sq. ft.

Close proximity to I-15 and several large employers

Easy access to shopping, dining and recreation, including Green Tree Golf Course, Mojave Narrows Regional Park and Eagle Ranch Park

Hundreds of design options

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Seasons at Luna Road, or any Richmond American community, will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at Luna Road is located at 13286 Homeland Street in Victorville. For more information about this and other inviting communities in the Inland Empire, call 909.579.3288 or visit RichmondAmerican.com/InlandEmpire.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-debuts-new-model-homes-in-victorville-301091665.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.