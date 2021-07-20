Richmond American Debuts New Model Homes in York County

STEWARTSTOWN, Pa., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the grand opening of two inspired model homes at Mayberry at Stewartstown (RichmondAmerican.com/Mayberry) in York County.

The ranch-style Alexandrite and Decker models are fully furnished and boast 9' main-floor ceilings, stainless-steel appliances and quartz kitchen countertops. In addition, the notable new neighborhood offers the Noble and Arlington plans—single-story homes with the open layouts and abundant design options today's homebuyers are seeking.

Model home tours

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Mayberry at Stewartstownbetween 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25, to explore the brand-new models and learn about other available floor plans at the community.

Community highlights:

New single-family homes from the upper $300s

Four ranch-style floor plans, including some from the sought-after Seasons™ Collection

2 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 1,530 to 3,870 sq. ft.

9' main-floor ceilings, granite kitchen countertops, quartz bathroom countertops, stainless-steel appliances and more included

Quick commute to Baltimore , Towson and Cockeysville via I-83

, and via I-83 Close proximity to Gettysburg , Harrisburg and Lancaster

, and Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation, including the Susquehanna River, Hopewell Area Recreation Complex and several golf courses

Cul-de-sac homesites available

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at this community will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Mayberry at Stewartstown is located at 20 Patterson Drive in Stewartstown. Call 717.746.2001 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

