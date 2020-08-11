Richmond American Homes Announces New American Fork Model

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Utah, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce an Open House event at its Cityscape™ at Mahogany Row community (RichmondAmerican.com/MahoganyRow) in American Fork.

Open House details (RichmondAmerican.com/TourMahoganyRow)

Prospective homebuyers and area real estate agents are invited to tour the brand-new Devoe model home at Cityscape™ at Mahogany Row on August 14 and 15, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. This innovative floor plan boasts sleek, modern design, a rooftop terrace and no shared walls. Attendees can also enter to win an exciting giveaway.

More about Cityscape™ at Mahogany Row

Three inspired Cityscape™ plans from the upper $300s

Contemporary three-story homes with rooftop terraces

2 to 4 bedrooms and up to approx. 1,830 sq. ft.

Hundreds of exciting structural and design options

Complimentary Home Gallery™ consultation

Close proximity to Utah Valley University, Brigham Young University , and tech and business hubs in Lehi and Provo

Cityscape™ at Mahogany Row is located at 411 South 610 East, American Fork, UT 84003. For more information about this and other exciting area communities, call 801.545.3429 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

