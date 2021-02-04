Richmond American Introduces Pueblo Community

PUEBLO, Colo., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce it is now selling its first new Pueblo community in years: Seasons at Crestview Hills (RichmondAmerican.com/CrestviewHills).

This new community offers four inspired ranch floor plans from its popular Seasons™ Collection, with prices starting from the upper $200s. Buyers who choose to build from the ground up will have the opportunity to select from hundreds of interior options with complimentary design assistance at Richmond American's Home Gallery™—a new experience for today's house hunters in the Pueblo area!

Seasons at Crestview Hills boasts a prime location in northwest Pueblo, approximately five minutes from I-25, 10 minutes from downtown Pueblo and CSU Pueblo campus, and 20 minutes from Pueblo Reservoir and Pueblo Lake State Park. Residents will appreciate easy access to notable schools, shopping, dining and recreation.

Model homes will open at Seasons at Crestview Hills this spring. In the meantime, interested homebuyers can visit the sales center at Bradley Ranch, located at 5074 Makalu Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80924. Multiple sales have already been made, so it's important to act soon.

Denver-based Richmond American Homes is no stranger to Southern Colorado. The builder has constructed thousands of homes all along the Front Range—from Pueblo and Colorado Springs to Loveland and Fort Collins—since it was founded here over 40 years ago.

Call 303.850.5750 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-introduces-pueblo-community-301222773.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.