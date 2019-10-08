Ricoh and Heidelberg join forces to give back and raise awareness at PRINTING United

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. has announced, together with Heidelberg USA, it will showcase its commitment to giving back to society at the inaugural PRINTING United in Dallas, October 23-25. For every badge scanned at the Ricoh booth 7001, a charitable donation will be made to its long-standing partner, the Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP), which supports wounded military veterans and service members. There will also be special times when attendees can double their donation via a raffle for a Wounded Warrior gift basket. Additionally, Heidelberg USA will honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month by donating $1.00 for every badge scan in booth 10143 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

The WWP's mission is to support veterans and service members who incurred a physical or mental injury, illness, or wound while serving in the military on or after September 11, 2001. Ricoh is a proud supporter of this organization and its commitment is reflected across all areas of Ricoh's business – nationally, within local communities and with employees. Most recently, Ricoh participated in Military Makeover: Operation Career airing on Lifetime TV during which three military veterans who work for Ricoh discussed their military service, highlighted Ricoh's initiatives to support veterans and shared personal stories of what those initiatives mean to them. Also, this year, Ricoh hosted its fifth annual Run for Heroes event, which raises funds for veterans' charities. Additionally, the company has increased its focus on veteran hiring in recent years, an effort recognized with the Best Veteran Hiring Award from the Coalition for Government Procurement.

"What makes Ricoh special is our team and we are proud that many of them, including family members, partners, and customers have served in the military. When planning for PRINTING United, we quickly realized that nothing would be more true to the Ricoh Way or closer to our hearts, than to raise awareness and donations for a charity that does so much for our print community and for society at large," said Heather Poulin, Senior Director of Marketing, Commercial Printing Business, Ricoh USA, Inc. "We're thrilled that our partners, like Heidelberg, are also focusing their efforts at this exciting, inaugural event to give back. The print industry has long been known to come together for the greater good, and this is a prime example of that in action."

Heidelberg USA is donating to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation whose mission is to prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research. BCRF has raised more than half a billion dollars for lifesaving research since it was founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder. As October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, Heidelberg is asking PRINTING United attendees to wear pink on Wednesday, October 23 to show their support and visit its booth 10143 to donate to BCRF.

"We're excited to join forces with Ricoh to raise money for these two very worthy causes," said Heather Banis, Director of Marketing for Heidelberg USA. "BCRF is a nonprofit organization committed to achieving prevention and a cure for breast cancer – a disease that has truly affected us all. With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we thought there was no better time to show the world that print cares."

Be sure to join Ricoh and Heidelberg in their efforts to give back to those who sacrificed for us and to help end the fight against breast cancer by visiting Ricoh's booth 7001 and Heidelberg's booth 10143 and using the hashtag #PrintCares. And be sure to visit the Ricoh booth for the WWP double donation and to be entered into the raffle at these times:

October 23 : between 11am-12pm CT and 3:30pm-4:30pm CT

: between and October 24 : between 11am -12pm CT and 3:30pm-4:30pm CT

: between and October 25 : between 11am-12pm CT

