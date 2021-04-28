Ricoh Canada supports the CanadianSME National Business Awards 2020 as a Gold Sponsor

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Ricoh Canada Inc. is pleased to announce its sponsorship for the CanadianSME National Business Awards 2020. As a Gold Sponsor for this year's awards, Ricoh Canada is committed to supporting small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) that have adapted to the challenges of the past year.

The CanadianSME National Business Awards celebrates the efforts of SMEs and their successes across Canada. As the backbone of the Canadian economy, the resilience of SMEs is a testament to their accomplishments in their ability to adapt new innovations, digitalization and new market strategies.

This year's virtual awards ceremony will be held on April 30, 2021 from 5-7pm EST. The awards also serve as a valuable networking opportunity for small business owners and entrepreneurs to share their knowledge and experiences in overcoming obstacles for success.

"As a Gold sponsor for this year's CanadianSME National Business Awards, we are delighted to be part of a network that truly values the contributions and accomplishments of Canadian entrepreneurs and small business owners.," says Eric Fletcher, Vice President of Marketing at Ricoh Canada. "For us at Ricoh, SMEs are an essential part of the business community and are crucial towards driving growth of the economy and creating change. For better."

This year's CanadianSME National Business Awards celebrates SMEs across a wide variety of sectors, career stages, and milestones within the Canadian economy. For more event information or to purchase tickets, visit: www.smeawards.ca

About CanadianSME

A national publication with a big vision, CanadianSME signifies the empowerment of Canadian SMEs and aims to pursue this mission with the launch of CanadianSME Business Magazine to equip SMEs with expert knowledge and insights from industry leaders. CanadianSME Business Magazine incorporates compelling content and provides shelter to the business needs of small and medium scale enterprises.

CanadianSME Business Magazine was created through the passion and admiration for entrepreneurs. With SMEs playing such a crucial role in Canada's business industry and contributing greatly to the economy, CanadianSME was built to provide a much-needed support system for hard-working business owners.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.



Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2020, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,008 billion yen (approx. 18.5 billion USD).

