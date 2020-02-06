Ricoh Europe partners with Vizetto to enhance collaboration and empower digital workplaces

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Workplace technology specialist Ricoh Europe has entered into a partnership with Vizetto, the creators of Reactiv SUITE software.

The agreement sees Ricoh Europe's Interactive Whiteboards (IWB) being bundled with Reactiv SUITE to improve meeting efficiency and productivity. This allows education, healthcare and business users to benefit from simplified team meetings and enhanced collaboration.

Reactiv SUITE reimagines the way people communicate and share by creating a "Digital Table" whereby multiple remote users can simultaneously access, push and manipulate any type of content. It provides users with the ability to collaborate across teams from anywhere in the world.

The SUITE is comprised of three major fully integrated components:

STAGE: a powerful non-linear storytelling tool that enables teams to shift focus from managing content to the narrative of a presentation.

SCRIBBLE: a breakthrough brainstorming and layout tool, that uses an infinite canvas, allowing you to sketch, write ideas, mark up pages and create dynamic layouts.

HUDDLE: a next generation unified collaboration tool that allows any user, anywhere in the world, to manipulate, edit and ink on documents as if they were in the same room.

"With communication, you say. With collaboration, you show. With creativity, you express, innovate and inspire." Says Av Utukuri, CEO of Vizetto Inc. "This partnership with Ricoh is an amazing opportunity to help organizations change the way they communicate by providing tools that help teams collaborate, inspire and innovate their ideas in a more efficient and creative environment."

Ricoh's IWB technology enables content delivery including the developing, recording and sharing of ideas across multiple locations to boost productivity and facilitate flexible working.

Oscar Mellegers, Head of Marketing EMEA, Communication Services, Ricoh Europe, says: "The extended capabilities this platform offers for more powerful presentations, effective brainstorming and enhanced collaborative working is a testament to our commitment to empower digital workplaces. Through an intuitive and unified user experience this integrated solution can unleash the power of collective imagination."

| About Vizetto |

Vizetto Inc., is a Canadian company that develops Reactiv SUITE; software that enables remote creativity for organizations. This new partnership between two great companies further validates Vizetto's mission of ensuring the best possible user experience for the digital meeting space.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communication services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2019, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,013 billion yen (approx. 18.1 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh-europe.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ricoh-europe-partners-with-vizetto-to-enhance-collaboration-and-empower-digital-workplaces-301000406.html

SOURCE Vizetto Inc.