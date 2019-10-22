Ricoh spreads the power of alliances and its "Spirit of Three Loves" philosophy across the printing community

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PRINTING United, Booth #7001 --Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced that two of its Commercial and Industrial Printing Business leaders have propelled their passion for print with seats on two industry-leading boards. In line with the Ricoh Way and Ricoh's corporate philosophy of "The Spirit of Three Loves," Ricoh expands its commitment to building alliances and being an ambassador to help drive future success for the industry as a whole. Today's news comprises Gavin Jordan-Smith, Senior Vice President, Commercial and Industrial Print, Ricoh Americas, as a member of the Association for Print Technologies' (APTech™) Executive Committee and Board of Directors, and Heather Poulin, Senior Director, Marketing, Commercial Printing Business, Ricoh USA, Inc., as a newly named board member with the Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA).

Ricoh's Founder, Kiyoshi Ichimura, built Ricoh on three founding principles – "The Spirit of Three Loves" – which includes "love your neighbor," "love your country" and "love your work." These are foundational drivers of Ricoh's corporate philosophy, the Ricoh Way, which is the company's essential guide to decision and activities daily.

"The three loves are still alive today and help to guide us through all facets of the business," said Poulin. "Ricoh demonstrates being part of a greater whole, throughout our charitable interactions throughout the year, as well as through these recent board appointments. Being a part of the larger print community and our local and national communities, we live and work in, is the Ricoh Way."

"At Ricoh, our mission is clear: to help our customers, partners and industry thrive today and continue to grow tomorrow," said Jordan-Smith. "We aim to energize, to inspire and to activate – not just our customers but also the larger industry because without key influencers coming together to empower future successes, we ultimately won't thrive – as standalone businesses or as a whole. Our founder encouraged Ricoh to constantly improve and contribute to the wellbeing of all – including society. Today's news is a part of our larger, global commitment to helping us all work smarter."

APTech is a purpose-driven organization dedicated to inspiring the development of new and valuable print products by helping its members maximize alignment with their value chain partners to be more effective and competitive. SGIA is the trade association for professionals in the industrial, graphic, garment, textile, electronics, packaging and commercial printing communities looking to grow their business into new market segments through the incorporation of the latest printing technologies.

