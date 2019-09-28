Ride With Ease from Embassy Suites Crystal City National Airport

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ride with ease and style this fall and winter with Embassy Suites Crystal City's Lyft Package. This package provides guests with a $25 Lyft credit when they book a premium suite by December 31, 2020 for stays between September 25, 2020 and December 31, 2020.

Guests will enjoy a $25 Lyft credit to anywhere in the area, including historic downtown Washington, DC which is just minutes away, and the unique surrounding area of Arlington, VA. Customers can continue to use the credit beyond their trip if they do not redeem all $25 by the end of their stay. Lyft credit will apply to any rides taken, not just to and from the hotel.

In addition, guests will also benefit from the Embassy Suites-exclusive free cooked to order breakfast buffet including an omelet bar, and complimentary drinks and snacks at the evening reception. All guests receive two-room suites complete with living rooms with sofa beds, mini-refrigerators and microwaves. Premium Suites feature separate living room areas, some with monument views of DC if selected, and all the comforts of home with two HDTVs, a wet bar and a well-lit workstation.

Located in the heart of Arlington, VA in the urban, up-and-coming neighborhood of Crystal City, Embassy Suites Crystal City is the most convenient place to stay to access the endless options offered by both downtown Washington, DC and Arlington, VA. Guests can easily access and explore all nearby sites and attractions with their $25 Lyft credit during and/or after their stay. Washington and Arlington are the ideal places to experience the stunning colors and views of the fall and winter seasons. Views of the Potomac River right out of guest room windows or in person after getting picked up at the front door by a Lyft are unlike any other.

Lyft Package:

$25 Lyft credit when you book a premium suite

Prices based on Best Available Rate (BAR)

Guests interested in booking can visit Embassy Suites Crystal City's website or call (703) 979-9799.

About Embassy Suites Crystal City:

Embassy Suites Crystal City is located directly across the river from downtown Washington, DC with complimentary shuttle access to National Airport, Pentagon City Metro and the Crystal City area. Just two Metro stops from the city and minutes away by car, Crystal City is the most convenient Arlington location to stay in to access both Virginia and DC. It is central to top DC and Virginia attractions, including minutes from Arlington Cemetery, The Pentagon, The United States Air Force Memorial, and the DC museums. Nestled directly in the heart of Crystal City with two Metro stations just blocks away, guests can also enjoy all the shopping, dining and attractions it has to offer, directly outside the front door. With a fresh entire-hotel renovation in 2019, Embassy Suites Crystal City is the newest, most contemporary place to stay in Crystal City. Visit Embassy Suites Crystal City's website for more information, and connect with Embassy Suites Crystal City on Facebook and Instagram.

