|
14.05.2023 13:00:22
Riding High - Did These Biotech Stocks Catch Your Eye?
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the biotech stocks that touched new highs last week. Did you have these stocks in your portfolio?
**Last Closing Price refers to the stock's closing price on May 12, 2023.
|
Ticker
|
Published Date
|
Published Price
|
Maximum Price Since Publication
|
Last Closing Price
|
Maximum Gain %
|
Nov.7, 2022
|
$37.80
|
$80.75
|
$79.18
|
113%
|
Jan.20, 2023
|
$3.64
|
$8.01
|
$7.65
|
120%
|
June 3, 2022
|
$12.66
|
$48.92
|
$41.6.0
|
286%
|
Jan.15, 2023
|
$28.02
|
$35.46
|
$32.79
|
26%
|
Dec.14, 2022
|
$11.85
|
$20.54
|
$19.35
|
73%
|
Mar.29, 2023
|
$19.30
|
$33.80
|
$30.58
|
75%
|
Mar.28, 2022
|
$4.22
|
$18.84
|
$17.90
|
346%
|
May 4, 2023
|
$10.63
|
$12.31
|
$11.87
|
15%
|
Aug.10, 2022
|
$17
|
$42.99
|
$39.40
|
152%
|
Feb.16, 2023
|
$3.14
|
$3.74
|
$3.53
|
19%
|
Jul.20, 2022
|
$3.43
|
$7.90
|
$6.58
|
130%
|
Jan.4, 2023
|
$18.17
|
$24.58
|
$22.19
|
35%
|
Dec.21, 2022
|
$11.58
|
$22.47
|
$21.56
|
94%
|
Dec.29, 2022
|
$36.01
|
$57.42
|
$54.68
|
59%
|
Dec.13, 2022
|
$77.84
|
$93.00
|
$88.16
|
19%
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!