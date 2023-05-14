Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
14.05.2023 13:00:22

Riding High - Did These Biotech Stocks Catch Your Eye?

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the biotech stocks that touched new highs last week. Did you have these stocks in your portfolio?

Ticker

Published Date

Published Price

Maximum Price Since Publication

Last Closing Price

Maximum Gain %

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Nov.7, 2022

$37.80

$80.75

$79.18

113%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT)

Jan.20, 2023

$3.64

$8.01

$7.65

120%

Arcellx, Inc. (ACLX)

June 3, 2022

$12.66

$48.92

$41.6.0

286%

Vericel Corporation (VCEL)

Jan.15, 2023

$28.02

$35.46

$32.79

26%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)

Dec.14, 2022

$11.85

$20.54

$19.35

73%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)

Mar.29, 2023

$19.30

$33.80

$30.58

75%

89bio, Inc. (ETNB)

Mar.28, 2022

$4.22

$18.84

$17.90

346%

VectivBio Holding AG (VECT)

May 4, 2023

$10.63

$12.31

$11.87

15%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NUVL)

Aug.10, 2022

$17

$42.99

$39.40

152%

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)

Feb.16, 2023

$3.14

$3.74

$3.53

19%

MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX)

Jul.20, 2022

$3.43

$7.90

$6.58

130%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX)

Jan.4, 2023

$18.17

$24.58

$22.19

35%

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD)

Dec.21, 2022

$11.58

$22.47

$21.56

94%

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)

Dec.29, 2022

$36.01

$57.42

$54.68

59%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS)

Dec.13, 2022

$77.84

$93.00

$88.16

19%
**Last Closing Price refers to the stock's closing price on May 12, 2023.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Krystal Biotech Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten