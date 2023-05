Riding the $14 Trillion AI Wave: Here Are 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The rise of ChatGPT and the surge of attention it has brought to artificial intelligence (AI) technology is close to unprecedented. After its public launch in November 2022, ChatGPTs' monthly active user base surged to 100 million in January. According to analysts at UBS, no other consumer internet application has grown its audience so rapidly.The large-language model increased awareness about the potential of AI across society and the investment world. And in its Big Ideas 2023 report, Ark Investment Management estimated that AI software had the potential to generate $14 trillion in revenue by 2030.While many analysts now tout AI's potential, investors should also focus on the near-term monetization potential of these emerging technologies. And to improve their chances of profiting from this trend while also managing risk, investors would do well to favor companies that are making use of already-proven AI technologies.