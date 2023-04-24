|
24.04.2023 17:00:00
Riding the AI Wave: Top 5 AI Stocks, Including Microsoft and Google, Set to Transform Your Portfolio
The hype around artificial intelligence (AI) has grown tremendously over the past year. Wall Street can sometimes get ahead of itself, but there are legitimate uses for AI, and identifying the leaders now can power your stock portfolio returns over the coming years.You've probably heard about ChatGPT and Google Bard, AI chatbots powered by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), respectively. Those companies seem positioned to play prominent roles in AI but don't overlook emerging companies like Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), SentinelOne (NYSE: S), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND).Below is a short pitch on why each of these five AI stocks can transform your portfolio for long-term growth.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.04.23
|Microsoft Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.04.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.04.23
|Microsoft Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.04.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.04.23
|Microsoft Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.04.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.03.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.02.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.01.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 361,00
|1,29%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|95,77
|-0,49%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|96,09
|-0,57%
|Microsoft Corp.
|253,80
|-2,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLethargie: ATX und DAX schließen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen beenden Montagshandel überwiegend leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zu Beginn der neuen Woche zurückhaltend. Der Dow kommt im Montagshandel kaum vom Fleck. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Montag mehrheitlich Verluste.