Rigel Pharmaceuticals Aktie
WKN: 766093 / ISIN: US7665596034
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01.07.2026 15:20:26
Rigel CMO Lisa Rojkjaer Retires, Alison Hannah Appointed As New CMO
(RTTNews) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) announced that Lisa Rojkjaer retired as Chief Medical Officer of the company on July 1, 2026, and Alison Hannah was appointed as the new CMO the same day.
Hannah previously served as Chief Medical Officer at CytomX Therapeutics and Senior Medical Director at Sugen, now part of Pfizer.
"I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to help guide the continued development of R289 and Rigel's broader clinical strategy, including the recent addition of vepdegestrant," Hannah said.
In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, shares of Rigel were up 2.25 percent, changing hands at $40.00, after closing Tuesday's regular session 0.20 percent higher.
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