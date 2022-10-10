|
10.10.2022 23:19:30
Rigel Pharma Does Not Expect To File SNDA For Fostamatinib For Treatment Of WAIHA
(RTTNews) - Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) are slipping over 11% in extended session on Monday after the company said it has received guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's review of the company's "re-analysis of data from the FORWARD Phase 3 trial of fostamatinib for the treatment of patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA)."
Rigel said that based on the guidance, it does not expect to file a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for this indication at this time. Rigel will continue to explore its options for the wAIHA program in relation to its complete portfolio of development opportunities.
Rigel also announced today that it will reduce its workforce by 16%, resulting in the elimination of 30 positions primarily in development and administration. As a result, Rigel expects that it will recognize a one-time cash severance-related charge of approximately $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. This measure is expected to provide reduced operating expenses ranging from $7-$8 million annually, starting in 2023.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rigel Pharmaceuticals IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
01.08.22
|Ausblick: Rigel Pharmaceuticals legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.05.22
|Ausblick: Rigel Pharmaceuticals stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.02.22
|Ausblick: Rigel Pharmaceuticals legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.21
|Ausblick: Rigel Pharmaceuticals öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.08.21
|Ausblick: Rigel Pharmaceuticals präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.21
|Ausblick: Rigel Pharmaceuticals gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
28.02.21
|Ausblick: Rigel Pharmaceuticals stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.20
|Ausblick: Rigel Pharmaceuticals gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)