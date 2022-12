Rigel Pharma Launches Rezlidhia In U.S. For Relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukemia With IDH1 Mutation

(RTTNews) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) announced the launch of Rezlidhia or olutasidenib capsules in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 mutation. The approval from FDA was received on December 1.

REZLIDHIA is an oral, small molecule, inhibitor of mutated IDH1 designed to bind to and inhibit mIDH1 to reduce 2-hydroxyglutarate levels and restore normal cellular differentiation of myeloid cells.

The company said the recommended dosage of REZLIDHIA is 150 mg taken orally twice daily.