Rigetti Computing vs. D-Wave Quantum: Which Quantum Computing Stock Is the Better Buy?

Quantum computing is years behind artificial intelligence in terms of its path to commercial viability, but investors are already looking to profit from the companies that can capitalize on the opportunity. Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) and D-Wave Quantum (NASDAQ: QBTS) are two of the industry's most popular pure-play picks on Wall Street. Here's how they compare.

It's no secret that quantum computing companies are burning through cash. It may be years before the technology reaches the point where it can be deployed commercially at scale, and before its use translates into meaningful profits. The U.S. government wants to support the development of quantum computing domestically, which is why it invested up to $100 million each in Rigetti Computing and D-Wave Quantum, using funds earmarked under the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act.

Continue reading