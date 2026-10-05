Rigetti Computing Aktie

Rigetti Computing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034

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05.10.2026 15:35:37

Rigetti Computing vs. SoundHound AI: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Is the future of computing quantum or conversational? Investors deciding between Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) must choose which high-growth technology offers the better long-term potential for their portfolios.

Rigetti is a pioneer in building superconducting quantum computers, while SoundHound provides voice-enabled artificial intelligence software for diverse industries. They are being compared because both represent small-cap bets on the next generation of artificial intelligence, though they operate at opposite ends of the hardware and software spectrum.

Rigetti sells superconducting quantum processors and cloud-based quantum services to research and commercial clients. The company remains a pioneer among tech stocks, particularly within the nascent quantum hardware industry. It serves customers through its Quantum Cloud Services platform, targeting complex problems in fields like climate simulation and drug discovery. Major partners include Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which provide broad cloud access to its hardware. Significant government clients like DARPA also utilize its technology, and such customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.

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Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shs 13,27 -1,53% Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shs

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