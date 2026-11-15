Rigetti Computing vs. SoundHound AI: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

Investors often weigh the long-term potential of futuristic hardware against the more immediate scaling of software. Comparing Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) highlights the choice between quantum hardware and conversational intelligence.

Rigetti is a pioneer in quantum computing, aiming to solve problems current computers cannot touch. SoundHound AI focuses on voice-enabled artificial intelligence, powering natural conversations in situations such as in-car commands and restaurant drive-through ordering. While both companies operate in the high-stakes world of emerging technology, their paths to commercial success follow very different trajectories.

Rigetti Computing builds superconducting quantum computers and operates them through its proprietary Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company sells access to its hardware to global enterprise and research clients, including partners like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nearly 90.2% of its revenue last year came from U.S. government contracts. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

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