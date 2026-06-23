Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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23.06.2026 15:21:00
Right After Becoming a Trillionaire, Elon Musk "Sold" 17.5 Million Tesla Shares. Here's Why This Isn't a Big Deal.
Online discussions have been swirling around Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) latest Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, specifically focusing on the company's CEO, newly minted trillionaire Elon Musk. What looks like a substantial action involving his stake in the electric vehicle company has left many investors wondering whether the transaction in question represents a large-scale sale of Tesla stock.Investors parse every SEC filing for clues about Musk's commitment to Tesla and the company's direction, so his latest transaction raises some natural questions: What exactly took place here, and how should shareholders interpret it?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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