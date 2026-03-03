Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
03.03.2026 10:15:00
Right Before Retiring, Warren Buffett Dumped Shares of Amazon and Apple and Bought 368,000 Shares of This Restaurant Stock
Warren Buffett is no longer the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, but the company just released its latest 13F filing detailing the last trades under his leadership. There were few trades and only one new position.Although Buffett maintained Berkshire's position in Alphabet, he pared down its positions in the other artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in the portfolio, Apple and Amazon. Apple is still the largest position in the portfolio at 19.5%, but that's a far cry from the 50% it had reached a few years ago. Amazon was always a small position, and now it's even smaller.Buffett added to a few other positions, including a relatively new stake in Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ: DPZ). Berkshire added 368,055 new shares worth $109 billion, a 12% increase from last quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
|
27.02.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
25.02.26
|Apple-Aktie im Fokus der Anleger: Fünf Neuheiten für März in Aussicht (finanzen.at)
|
25.02.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Apple-Aktie: Über diese Dividendenzahlung können sich Apple-Anleger freuen (finanzen.at)
|
24.02.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
24.02.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
24.02.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones-Börsianer greifen mittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
24.02.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Apple-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Apple-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
24.02.26