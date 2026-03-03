Apple Aktie

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

03.03.2026 10:15:00

Right Before Retiring, Warren Buffett Dumped Shares of Amazon and Apple and Bought 368,000 Shares of This Restaurant Stock

Warren Buffett is no longer the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, but the company just released its latest 13F filing detailing the last trades under his leadership. There were few trades and only one new position.Although Buffett maintained Berkshire's position in Alphabet, he pared down its positions in the other artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in the portfolio, Apple and Amazon. Apple is still the largest position in the portfolio at 19.5%, but that's a far cry from the 50% it had reached a few years ago. Amazon was always a small position, and now it's even smaller.Buffett added to a few other positions, including a relatively new stake in Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ: DPZ). Berkshire added 368,055 new shares worth $109 billion, a 12% increase from last quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
