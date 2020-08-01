Rihanna Launches Fenty Skin

Clean, Uncomplicated, Effective Skincare for All

"Fenty Skin is my vision of the new culture of skincare – I wanted to create amazing products that really work, that are easy to use, and everyone can apply it." - Rihanna

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rihanna, in partnership with Kendo Brands, a LVMH-owned beauty developer, introduces her second global beauty brand, Fenty Skin, following the game-changing 2017 Fenty Beauty launch.

Rihanna's much-anticipated skincare brand is the culmination of her global experiences, personal skincare journey, and unwavering mission to provide simple solutions for all skin tones and types. As a result, Fenty Skin delivers clean, value-packed, multitasking products that work seamlessly with makeup and respect the planet with earth-conscious packaging and formulas.

After years of feeling overwhelmed by all the skincare choices and a bad experience with a product that discolored her skin as a teen, Rihanna dreamed of creating a line that was easy and effective. Now, she's created an approachable skincare brand built on years of unparalleled experience, access and education, representing everything she wished she had known when she was younger. With Fenty Skin, Rihanna shares her real-life routine for achieving a bright, healthy-looking complexion. Known together as the "Fenty Skin Start'rs", her regimen includes three 2-in-1 products:

Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser ($25) , a makeup remover-cleanser with a creamy lather to remove dirt, oil, and longwear makeup without drying out the skin.

, a makeup remover-cleanser with a creamy lather to remove dirt, oil, and longwear makeup without drying out the skin. Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum ($28) , a game-changing toner-serum hybrid that targets pores, improves the look of dark spots, brightens, smooths, and fights shine—all without stripping skin.

, a game-changing toner-serum hybrid that targets pores, improves the look of dark spots, brightens, smooths, and fights shine—all without stripping skin. Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen ($35) , a moisturizer-sunscreen that's lightweight, oil-free, and truly invisible on all skin tones with its subtle pink hue. It claps back at dehydration, discoloration, and dark spots, and is makeup-friendly - no pilling or flashback. Plus, it's refillable.

Fenty Skin features clean, vegan, gluten-free and oil-free formulas, and combines globally sourced ingredients, like vitamin C-rich Barbados cherry, with gold standard skincare ingredients, like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. Rihanna wanted Fenty Skin to be a complete sensorial experience, so the products feature warm, tropical scents inspired by their ingredients like Barbados cherry, coconut, and fresh desert melon. Making sure everyone could use it and see visible results was essential to Rihanna, so every Fenty Skin product was tested on all skin tones, textures, and types.

Fenty Skin's packaging is sleek, modern and earth conscious. The brand has eliminated boxes where possible, incorporated post-consumer recycled materials, and created refill systems where feasible.

Rihanna also welcomes skincare expert and licensed esthetician, Sean Garrette, as Fenty Skin Ambassador.

Fenty Skin launches exclusively on FentySkin.com starting July 31st, with international shipping.