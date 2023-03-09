|
09.03.2023 22:05:00
Riley Permian Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference
OKLAHOMA CITY, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian") today announced that members of its management will present and be available for meetings with investors at the upcoming 35th Annual Roth Conference.
35th Annual Roth Conference, March 12th-14th
Location: The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel, CA
1-on-1 Meetings: Monday and Tuesday, March 13th and 14th
Registration: Roth Conference
About Riley Permian
Riley Permian is a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. For more information, please visit www.rileypermian.com.
About Roth Capital Partners
Roth Capital Partners, LLC (www.roth.com) is a relationship-driven, full-service investment banking firm that provides strategic and financial advisory services to emerging growth companies and their investors. Roth is privately-owned and dedicated to the small-cap public market.
Investor Contact:
Rick D'Angelo
405-438-0126
IR@rileypermian.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riley-permian-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conference-301768421.html
SOURCE Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.
