11.04.2022 22:05:00

Riley Permian Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.31 per share. The dividend is payable on May 5, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 21, 2022.

Riley Exploration Permian (PRNewsfoto/Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.)

About Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.
Riley Permian is a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. For more information please visit www.rileypermian.com.

Investor Contact:
Rick D'Angelo 
405-438-0126 
IR@rileypermian.com

