|
11.04.2023 14:00:00
Riley Permian Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
OKLAHOMA CITY, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.34 per share. The dividend is payable on May 9, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 25, 2023.
About Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.
Riley Permian is a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. For more information please visit www.rileypermian.com.
Investor Contact:
Rick D'Angelo
405-438-0126
IR@rileypermian.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riley-permian-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301794054.html
SOURCE Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Riley Exploration Permian Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Riley Exploration Permian Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Protokoll: Asiatische Indizes uneinheitlich
An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am Donnerstag in verschiedene Richtungen. Der heimische beendet den Mittwochshandel schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging mit Gewinnen in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte letztlich tiefer.