OKLAHOMA CITY, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company"), plans to release fiscal second quarter 2022 financial and operating results on May 11, 2022 after the U.S. financial markets close.

In connection with the earnings release, Riley Permian management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on May 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's results and to host a Q&A session. Interested parties are invited to participate by calling:

Toll Free Dial-In, 1 (888) 330-2214

Toll Dial-In, 1 (646) 960-0161

Conference ID number 5405646

An updated company presentation, which will include certain items to be discussed on the call, will be posted prior to the call on the Company's website (www.rileypermian.com).

A replay of the call will be available until May 26, 2022 by calling:

Toll Free Dial-In, 1 (800) 770-2030

Toll Dial-In, 1 (647) 362-9199

Conference ID number 5405646

About Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

Riley Permian is a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. For more information please visit www.rileypermian.com

Investor Contact:

Rick D' Angelo

405-438-0126

IR@rileypermian.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riley-permian-schedules-fiscal-second-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301533533.html

SOURCE Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.