26.07.2023 12:59:00
Riley Permian Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
OKLAHOMA CITY, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company"), plans to release financial and operating results for its second quarter on August 7, 2023 after the U.S. financial markets close.
In connection with the earnings release, Riley Permian management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on August 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's results and to host a Q&A session. Interested parties are invited to participate by calling:
- Toll Free Dial-In, 1 (888) 330-2214
- Toll Dial-In, 1 (646) 960-0161
- Conference ID number 5405646
An updated company presentation, which will include certain items to be discussed on the call, will be posted prior to the call on the Company's website (www.rileypermian.com).
A replay of the call will be available until August 22, 2023 by calling:
- Toll Free Dial-In, 1 (800) 770-2030
- Toll Dial-In, 1 (647) 362-9199
- Conference ID number 5405646
About Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.
Riley Permian is a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. For more information please visit www.rileypermian.com.
Investor Contact:
Rick D' Angelo
405-438-0126
IR@rileypermian.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riley-permian-schedules-second-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301885998.html
SOURCE Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.
