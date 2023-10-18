Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
18.10.2023 22:05:00

Riley Permian Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company"), plans to release financial and operating results for its third quarter on November 7, 2023 after the U.S. financial markets close.

Riley Exploration Permian (PRNewsfoto/Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.)

In connection with the earnings release, Riley Permian management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on November 8, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's results and to host a Q&A session. Interested parties are invited to participate by calling:

  • Toll Free Dial-In, 1 (888) 330-2214
  • Toll Dial-In, 1 (646) 960-0161
  • Conference ID number 5405646

An updated company presentation, which will include certain items to be discussed on the call, will be posted prior to the call on the Company's website (www.rileypermian.com).

A replay of the call will be available until November 22, 2023 by calling:

  • Toll Free Dial-In, 1 (800) 770-2030
  • Toll Dial-In, 1 (647) 362-9199
  • Conference ID number 5405646

About Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

Riley Permian is a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. For more information please visit www.rileypermian.com.

Investor Contact:

Rick D' Angelo
405-438-0126
IR@rileypermian.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riley-permian-schedules-third-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301961190.html

SOURCE Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Riley Exploration Permian Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Riley Exploration Permian Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Im Bann des Nahostkriegs: US-Börsen geben zum Handelsende nach -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag mit Abgaben. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte ebenfalls tiefer. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag abwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost mussten am Federn lassen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen