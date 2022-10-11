Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.10.2022 16:35:00

Riley Permian to Participate in Fireside Chat with Water Tower Research

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company") announced that members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat with Jeff Robertson of Water Tower Research on October 12th at 11:00am ET. The discussion will focus on Riley Permian's business strategy, priorities and opportunities, among other topics.  

Riley Exploration Permian (PRNewsfoto/Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.)

Interested parties who wish to listen or receive a link to the recording afterwards are encouraged to register at the following:  Registration Link 

About Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

Riley Permian is a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. For more information please visit www.rileypermian.com.

Investor Contact:
Rick D'Angelo
405-438-0126
IR@rileypermian.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riley-permian-to-participate-in-fireside-chat-with-water-tower-research-301646143.html

SOURCE Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

