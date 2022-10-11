|
11.10.2022 16:35:00
Riley Permian to Participate in Fireside Chat with Water Tower Research
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company") announced that members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat with Jeff Robertson of Water Tower Research on October 12th at 11:00am ET. The discussion will focus on Riley Permian's business strategy, priorities and opportunities, among other topics.
Interested parties who wish to listen or receive a link to the recording afterwards are encouraged to register at the following: Registration LinkAbout Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.
Riley Permian is a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. For more information please visit www.rileypermian.com.
Investor Contact:
Rick D'Angelo
405-438-0126
IR@rileypermian.com
