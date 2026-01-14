Rilla Partners With Home Depot To Deliver AI-Powered Real-Time Coaching

(RTTNews) - Rilla, an AI-powered platform designed to enhance field team performance, has announced that it will bring its real-time coaching tools to The Home Depot. With this partnership, The Home Depot's service and sales professionals across the country will gain access to advanced artificial intelligence capabilities that help them coach and develop their teams more effectively. By identifying patterns in communication and service delivery, the platform enables leaders to strengthen team performance in a scalable way.

Unlike traditional methods that rely on manual observation or delayed feedback, Rilla's AI platform provides organizations with immediate insights into how service is delivered across teams. These insights allow leaders to reinforce best practices, streamline coaching, and drive consistent improvements in customer interactions.