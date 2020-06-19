Rimouski's Théâtre du Bic Upgrades Its Facilities

The Government of Canada supports a pillar of performing arts presentation in Bas-Saint-Laurent

RIMOUSKI, QC, June 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The performing arts offer spectators unforgettable moments. Nothing can replace the emotions that connect artists to their audiences. The Government of Canada is pleased to invest in cultural infrastructure that will improve the artistic and cultural experience of Canadians across the country.

This is why the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced funding of $2,892,275 to the Ville de Rimouski for the renovation and expansion of the Théâtre du Bic.

The funding will be provided through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. It will enable the Théâtre du Bic to be a modern creation and performance venue that meets current professional standards and artists' needs.

This investment will make the premises more accessible for visitors with reduced mobility, and improve public comfort and safety.

Quotes

"We are all aware of the severe impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the performing arts. We cannot wait to be back in performance venues, enjoying our artists' talents. In Bas-Saint-Laurent's Théâtre du Bic, spectators will once again be able to enjoy these talents in a venue that will provide the best possible performance conditions. Our government is proud to help the Ville de Rimouski upgrade the Théâtre du Bic, an inspirational community space for the residents and visitors of the region."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Today's announcement marks a crucial step in the Théâtre du Bic's much-anticipated renovation and expansion project. We are pleased and excited to receive this federal funding, which will allow this priority project to go ahead. The Théâtre du Bic is a jewel in Rimouski's cultural landscape and greatly contributes to the vitality of our community. Culture is a key part of our community and the major work ahead will strengthen the vital role that the Théâtre du Bic plays in Rimouski."

—Marc Parent, Mayor of Rimouski

"We are proud to be able to participate in the realization of this major project that will ensure the theatre's sustainability! We are working very hard to preserve our infrastructure and jobs in the region. With this announcement, we are very happy to be able to continue to work towards our cultural mission!"

—Nathalie Babin, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Théâtre du Bic

Quick Facts

The Théâtre du Bic is the permanent residence of the theatre company Théâtre les gens de bas. It is the only permanent professional theatre on the south shore east of Québec City. In addition to producing theatrical works, the organization also hosts and presents other contemporary theatre and dance works from Canada and abroad, and democratizes theatre through community activities and productions.

For more than 30 years, the Théâtre du Bic annually has welcomed 10,000 spectators, 2 or 3 professional theatrical productions, 1 or 2 community and school productions, 14 to 16 broadcast shows, and at least 10 cultural mediation events.

The Government of Canada established the $500 million Emergency Fund, an additional temporary relief measure to help alleviate the financial pressures faced by organizations in the culture, heritage and sport sectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This fund will help affected organizations retain jobs and maintain operations.

established the Emergency Fund, an additional temporary relief measure to help alleviate the financial pressures faced by organizations in the culture, heritage and sport sectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This fund will help affected organizations retain jobs and maintain operations. The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

