DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the smart home devices industry "Ring Car Connect Will Work With Tesla’s Sentry Mode Allowing Users to View Footage from the Ring App"

Ring, Amazon's home security brand, has announced its new home security line which includes an autonomous indoor drone which can give users a view of any location in their home without the need for multiple cameras. The Always Home Cam is set to be available in 2021 and can be scheduled to fly preset paths throughout your home. To help ensure user privacy, the drone cannot be manually flown and only begins recording once in flight. It also produces an audible hum when in use to alert anyone present that it is recording.

Ring is also launching a new car product, Ring Car Connect, that will work with Tesla's Sentry Mode. Tesla’s sentry mode is an integrated surveillance system inside Tesla’s vehicles using the autopilot cameras around the car. The system detects when someone approaches the car and begins recording. Once installed, Ring Car Connect will allow users to view Tesla Sentry Mode footage as well as dashcam footage from anywhere via the Ring app.

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Ring Car Connect Will Work With Tesla's Sentry Mode Allowing Users to View Footage from the Ring App"

