Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.02.2026 23:37:57

Ring Super Bowl Ad Promoting AI Pet Search Raises Privacy Fears

(RTTNews) - Ring (AMZN), an Amazon subsidiary, has sparked debate over privacy and surveillance with its Super Bowl commercial introducing an AI powered feature called "Search Party." The tool is designed to help locate lost pets by allowing users to request video footage from Ring cameras across a neighborhood.

While some viewers initially saw the concept as helpful, concerns quickly surfaced online about how such technology could be misused. Critics warned that a system capable of scanning multiple cameras for animals could potentially be extended to track people, raising fears of broader surveillance.

Ring stated that the feature includes privacy safeguards and that camera owners must opt in on a case-by-case basis before sharing footage with pet owners. The company also noted that any recognition capabilities require user permission.

Despite those assurances, the ad prompted some customers to reconsider their use of Ring products, reflecting unease about how AI driven monitoring tools could evolve beyond their stated purpose.

Wednesday AMZN closed at $204.08, down 1.36%, and is trading 0.20% higher at $204.49 in after-hours activity on the NasdaqGS.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazon

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Amazon

mehr Analysen
09.02.26 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.02.26 Amazon Overweight Barclays Capital
06.02.26 Amazon Buy UBS AG
06.02.26 Amazon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
06.02.26 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amazon 166,90 -0,61% Amazon

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6
07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: ATX tiefrot -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nimmt Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street tritt auf der Stelle. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen