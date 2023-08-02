Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s interim report for the first half of 2023

The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 1,324 million and net profit of DKK 980 million in the first half of 2023. The net profit is equivalent to a 21% p.a. return on equity.





Core earnings

(DKK million) H1

2023 H1

2022

2022

2021

2020

2019 Total core income 1,796 1,358 2,862 2,433 2,179 2,116 Total expenses and depreciation 471 436 891 817 788 805 Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 1,325 922 1,971 1,616 1,391 1,311 Impairment charges for loans etc. -1 -2 -2 -68 -223 -100 Core earnings 1,324 920 1,969 1,548 1,168 1,211 Result for the portfolio etc. -28 -19 -69 +7 -9 +49 Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets 10 10 20 17 15 15 Tax 306 184 385 309 224 267 Net profit 980 707 1,495 1,229 920 978





Highlights of the first half of 2023

The net profit is DKK 980 million, equivalent to a 21% p.a. return on equity

Core income increases by 32% to DKK 1,796 million

Costs increase by 8%, and the cost/income ratio decreases to 26.2%

Credit quality remains high, resulting in impairment charges of only DKK 1 million

The bank continues to experience a highly satisfactory increase in customer numbers, which is underlined by increases in deposits and loans of 10% and 7% respectively compared to the end of June 2022

A new DKK 385 million share buy-back programme will be initiated on 3 August 2023

MSCI upgrades the bank’s ESG rating to AA

The upwardly adjusted expectations for results for 2023 are maintained but specified to be at the upper end of the announced ranges

Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

Attachment