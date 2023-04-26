Nasdaq Copenhagen

26 April 2023

Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s report for the first quarter of 2023

The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 621 million and net profit of DKK 455 million in the first quarter of the year. The net profit is equivalent to a 20% p.a. return on equity.





Core earnings

(DKK million) Q1

2023 Q1

2022

2022

2021

2020

2019 Total core income 849 674 2,862 2,433 2,179 2,116 Total expenses and depreciation 227 210 891 817 788 805 Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 622 464 1,971 1,616 1,391 1,311 Impairment charges for loans etc. -1 -1 -2 -68 -223 -100 Core earnings 621 463 1,969 1,548 1,168 1,211 Result for the portfolio etc. -21 -9 -69 +7 -9 +49 Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets 5 5 20 17 15 15 Tax 140 90 385 309 224 267 Net profit 455 359 1,495 1,229 920 978





Highlights of the first quarter of 2023

The profit after tax is DKK 455 million, equivalent to a 20% p.a. return on equity

Core income increases by 26% to DKK 849 million

Costs increase by 8%, and the cost/income ratio decreases to 26.7%

Credit quality remains high, resulting in impairment charges of DKK 1 million in the quarter, which coincide with a DKK 54 million increase in management estimates

Continued highly satisfactory increase in customer numbers, which is underlined by increases in deposits and loans of 15% and 13% respectively compared to the end of March 2022

The bank’s brands are both placed at the top in Voxmeter’s Image survey

The upwardly adjusted expected results for 2023 are maintained





