Ringmaster Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership With PLEXIS Healthcare Systems

HUDSON, Ohio, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ringmaster Technologies - a cloud-based healthcare software provider focused on simplifying and enhancing Stop-Loss administrative processes - is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with PLEXIS Healthcare Systems, a global industry leader in enterprise core administration and claims management solutions for healthcare payer organizations.

As PLEXIS continues to deliver optimal value, superior customer service, and, more importantly, innovative solutions to their clients, Ringmaster's advanced software solutions - Quote-LinQ and Smart-LinQ - are a perfect complement to the PLEXIS platform.

This partnership will provide PLEXIS users with an automated, integrated system for enhanced and unparalleled efficiencies in Stop-Loss policy administration and reporting.

"We are pleased to partner with PLEXIS in order to deliver our Stop-Loss technology solutions, Quote-LinQ and Smart-LinQ, to their clients. Ringmaster's integration to the PLEXIS platform allows us the opportunity to drive meaningful improvements and efficiencies to the many TPAs working with PLEXIS," said Gene Pompili, President of Ringmaster Technologies.

"While our software has traditionally offered stop-loss policy administration and reporting for our TPA clients performing self-funded administration, we see Ringmaster's platform offering as a significant leap forward in enabling greater automation and ease of administration than what a core administrative platform offering can provide and, hence, see Ringmaster's capabilities providing great value for our TPA clients," said Sean Garrett, Chief Operating Officer of PLEXIS Healthcare Systems.

PLEXIS customers interested in optimizing their current benefit and claims administration system utilizing Ringmaster's solutions should contact rmtsales@ringmastertech.com or call

(330) 648-3700.

About Ringmaster Technologies, Inc.

Ringmaster is a cloud-based healthcare software provider created to simplify and enhance administrative processes by utilizing cutting edge technologies. Ringmaster offers the first fully automated workflow optimization solution that will drastically slash processing time and complexity while minimizing the turnaround time for Stop-Loss quoting, contracting, and policy administration. Ringmaster Technologies - Making Workflows Work Smarter.

For more information, please visit www.ringmastertech.com.

About PLEXIS Healthcare Systems, Inc.

PLEXIS Healthcare Systems is a leading payer technology company that delivers trusted enterprise core administration and claims management solutions to healthcare payers and delivery systems around the globe. Since 1996, PLEXIS has helped to empower the business of healthcare, igniting growth, innovation, and efficiencies across diverse business lines for payer organizations. Based in Southern Oregon, PLEXIS currently serves organizations in 44 states (doing business in all 50), 15 countries, and over 65 million people worldwide. PLEXIS provides mission-critical solutions that catalyze efficiencies and connect evolving business ecosystems to a wide range of payer organizations.

To learn more about how PLEXIS platforms can benefit an organization, please contact the PLEXIS Sales team at sales@plexishealth.com or call toll-free 1+ 877-475-3947.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.plexishealth.com.

