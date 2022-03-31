RIO BEACH™ Celebrates 40 Years of Best in Beach and New Life Is Good® Licensing Partnership

Legacy Beach Gear Brand Shares Refreshed Logo and Multi-Year Deal in Tandem with Milestone Anniversary

WATERTOWN, Conn., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RIO Beach™, an industry leader in beach gear acquired by ShelterLogic Group Inc. in 2018, is pleased to celebrate its 40th anniversary of creating high-quality beach chairs, beach umbrellas, and beach coolers for generations of customers. Originally founded in 1947 with a line of outdoor furniture, the brand expanded into beach gear in the 1980's, continuing on to make premium products under the RIO brand and for the Tommy Bahama brand, including beach gear, gazabos, lawn chairs, and other outdoor lifestyle products.

To celebrate a milestone 40 years in the beach business, RIO BEACH is releasing a new brand logo for its beach fashion gear, alongside a 40th anniversary logo, as well as new brand content including a Beach Brand Story video. This updated look provides a refresh for the brand, while staying true to its tenured stance as a leader in the beach gear industry.

"RIO already owned the beach chair and umbrella market when we acquired it and the brand had a long history of quality innovation but bringing it under the ShelterLogic umbrella of brands gave them resources to expand into new markets," said Rob Silinski, Present of ShelterLogic Group Inc. "What began as a family-owned company has grown into an industry-leading brand, and we are thrilled to experience the 40th anniversary."

Furthering the anniversary celebrations, RIO BEACH is proud to announce a new, multi-year licensing partnership with Life Is Good®. Branded product coming to the market later in 2022 will embody the mission of Life Is Good – spreading the power of optimism – through beach and camping gear perfect for your next adventure. The new partnership will be displayed on the ShelterLogic booth at the upcoming National Hardware Show in Las Vegas, Nevada in early April 2022 and products are slated to arrive later in the year on LifeIsGood.com.

"We are thrilled to be working with Life Is Good on this exciting partnership as we bring our ideas to life over the next few months," said Keegan Nesvacil, Group Vice President at ShelterLogic. "This feels like a natural partnership, and we are eager to share this news with our retail partners, as well as our customers, who are outdoor lovers and embrace the Life Is Good mentality."

For more information on the RIO BEACH rebrand, 40th anniversary, and Life Is Good licensing partnership, please visit www.ShelterLogic.com and follow along on social.

About RIO Beach™

RIO Beach is an industry leader in beach lifestyle gear, bringing fashion and quality to every product design. Since its inception, the company has been committed to service, quality and innovation, developing trend-right products that are innovatively and accurately aligned with what we know people want to buy and built with the highest quality standards in the industry.

About ShelterLogic Group Inc.

ShelterLogic Group is the world leader in shade, shelter, storage, and outdoor lifestyle. Founded in 1991, ShelterLogic has grown into a family of brands including RIO Beach, Quik Shade, Arrow Storage, Sojag, and ShelterLogic branded product. In addition to owned brands, ShelterLogic is the licensee for Tommy Bahama® and Life is Good®.

For additional information, please visit www.shelterlogic.com .

SOURCE RIO Beach