|
04.02.2022 23:09:23
Rio Tinto, Boart Longyear receive ‘safe day, every day’ awards at AME Roundup
Rio Tinto and Boart Longyear were honored at the Environment, Health and Safety Awards breakfast at the AME Roundup conference in Vancouver this week for cultivating ‘safe day, every day’ culture.Rio Tinto Exploration Canada received the “Safe Day Every Day” gold award for achieving over 317,000 hours without a reported injury in 2020, and the “Safe Day Every Day” participation award for having contributed to the survey for 10 consecutive years.Keynote speaker Terry Small joined via video and his presentation was focused on explaining how the brain is central to safety, and how mental health challenges such as stress and fatigue can lead to onsite accidents.About 80% of workplace accidents are caused by human error, Small told the audience.“A question to ask, every day when we get up, is, “is my brain a safety hazard today?” Small said.He pointed out that according to ICBC statistics, the daylight savings clock change that results in one hour of sleep lost is linked to a 10% increase in the chances of having an accident.Small gave the audience tips on optimizing mental health during these challenging times, such as taking short breaks, walks in green spaces, 7-9 hours of sleep each night and a balanced diet. He also emphasized the old adage, ‘you are what you eat’, and advised on foods that are proven to increase brain activity (walnuts top the list).“If our brain works right, we work right, and the likelihood of having an accident in your workplace goes way down,” he said.Herman Henning, chief inspector of mines at British Columbia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy gave a keynote address, and said that two years into the pandemic, the Ministry has seen an uptick in mineral exploration in British Columbia. “I am happy to say I have seen so many fantastic things happen, especially on the exploration front, which is the first step [toward] getting a new mine,” he said.“I am proud to say that mining remains one of the safest industries in BC. We have a safety rate of 1.4 for 2020.”Henning said the 2021 number is still being verified, but noted it is “significantly low”.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!