|
08.11.2022 20:29:41
Rio Tinto, CR Minerals to produce pozzolans from mine waste to decarbonize cement
CR Minerals Company announced Tuesday that they have reached an agreement with Rio Tinto (NYSE, ASX: RIO) on the production of pozzolans from waste materials at the US Borax facility in Boron, California.The company said it intends to use waste tailings present onsite to produce pozzolans that can be used as a cement replacement in concrete. The pozzolans will be manufactured at a new facility to be constructed by CR Minerals on Rio Tinto’s property. Rio has had operations in Boron for nearly a century, mining and manufacturing products used in fertilizers, but it is also in other industries such as glass manufacturing, wood protection and insulation fiberglass. “We have been working with Rio Tinto for several years now to bring this concept to life,” President of CR Minerals, Jeffrey Whidden said in the statement. “Taking what was once considered waste streams and turning them into usable products for the construction materials industry is part of the vision of our company. “Manufacturing a low carbon alternative to cement will be an exciting venture in the State of California that prides itself on being at the forefront of effecting positive environmental change,” Whidden said.“Rio Tinto continues to demonstrate its leadership in the mining industry through this agreement,” added Renny Dillinger, Rio Tinto’s General Manager for US Borax.“Our commitment to the environment and leaving a lasting, positive legacy is fundamental to our sustainability goals. Finding new uses for our waste streams and by-products such as this is a key component to our goal of decarbonization and also to achieving a circular economy.”
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Minerals Corporation Limited MSCShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Minerals Corporation Limited MSCShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rio Tinto Ltd.
|63,22
|1,02%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus auf US-Kongresswahlen und Verbraucherpreise: Wall Street schwächer -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Abschläge. Der DAX bewegte sich leicht abwärts. Die US-Börsen geben am Mittwoch nach. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Mittwoch ebenfalls nach.